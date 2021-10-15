Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

