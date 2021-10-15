Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,634,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,120,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

