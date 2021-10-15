SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $505,153.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

Shares of SEMR opened at $23.01 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

