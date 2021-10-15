The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SHW opened at $292.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.44. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

