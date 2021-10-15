SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,096,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

