SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,381,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 534,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

bluebird bio stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

