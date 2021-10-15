SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,717 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WW International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WW International by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,675,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NASDAQ WW opened at $18.81 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

