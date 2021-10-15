SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landstar System by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.47 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

