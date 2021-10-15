William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $33.83 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

