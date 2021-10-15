Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.95 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.