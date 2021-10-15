Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,066,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

