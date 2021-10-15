TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,125,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,352,485. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

Shares of TDG opened at $635.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $618.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

