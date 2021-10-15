Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $206.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $163.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $178.85. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $210.60.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

