Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $36.81 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

