PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

