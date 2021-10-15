Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 762 Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altabancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

