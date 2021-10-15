Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Caesarstone stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $420.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86. Caesarstone has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 69.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 24.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

