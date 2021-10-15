Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.67

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.67 and last traded at C$41.53, with a volume of 622758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.86.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.19.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.