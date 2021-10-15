Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 4.1%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.33. 7,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 578,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

