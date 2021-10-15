GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Trading 6.5% Higher

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.13 and last traded at $80.77. 28,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,132,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,275,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,724,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.