Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 135,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401,121 shares.The stock last traded at $57.01 and had previously closed at $55.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

