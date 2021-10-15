Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.39

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.39 and last traded at C$22.36, with a volume of 137660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.