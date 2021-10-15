Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MNGPF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

