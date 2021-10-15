Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 40.4%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $66.90.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.