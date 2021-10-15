Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 40.4%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $66.90.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
