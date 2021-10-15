Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $132,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $274.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.37 and a 200 day moving average of $262.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.15 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

