11,045 Shares in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPV. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250,132 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VPV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.