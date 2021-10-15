Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 1,629 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

