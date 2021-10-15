Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 38,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 833,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,788,000 after acquiring an additional 831,105 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

