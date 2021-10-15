State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,158 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

SRPT stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

