State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MSA Safety by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

