State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 2,625 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fastly were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fastly by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after acquiring an additional 273,820 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,056 shares of company stock worth $4,178,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

