Simplex Trading LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 746.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.