Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 203.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 451,086 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. Equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

