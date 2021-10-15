Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

