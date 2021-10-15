Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VYGR. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

