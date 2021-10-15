The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $584.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

