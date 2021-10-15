Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Hudson Global alerts:

HSON stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 million, a PE ratio of -149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned 0.45% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Global (HSON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.