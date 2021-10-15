Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 105,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

