Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 379,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.13 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

