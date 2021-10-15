Head-To-Head Contrast: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Crexendo $16.39 million 6.60 $7.94 million $0.47 12.48

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

Risk and Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

