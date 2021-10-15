Mark Jon Nelson Sells 6,872 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $54,011.30.

On Saturday, August 14th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76.

Shares of LSCC opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

