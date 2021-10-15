Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BKIE stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $76.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.