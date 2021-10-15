Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 364,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 350,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

