Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.
TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.
Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $110.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 364,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 350,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
