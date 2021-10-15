Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

THRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $2,361,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

