Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,135 shares of company stock valued at $349,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

