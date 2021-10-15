Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.30 ($8.59) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.95 ($8.18).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €5.75 ($6.77) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €7.80 and its 200-day moving average is €9.51. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.