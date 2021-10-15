BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

BXS stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,390,000 after acquiring an additional 297,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,451 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,052,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,317 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

