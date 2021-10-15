Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 437.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,516,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last 90 days. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

