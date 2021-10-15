Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are specifically utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions. The company expects to record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. It expects the figures to increase in the second half of the year from first-half levels. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is free of debt load, which highlights a sound financial position. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. The company is witnessing a declining trend for its backlog, which is concerning. Also, the company's revenues for 2021 are expected to be a bit lower than the 2020 level of $365 million, despite the recovery witnessed in energy demand from last year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Shares of DRQ opened at $25.78 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $913.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

