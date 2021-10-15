SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Raised by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

